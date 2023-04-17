scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Coney suggests Conway to be at three in New Zealand's ODI line-up to cover Williamson's absence

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Former New Zealand cricketer Jeremy Coney has suggested for left-handed batter Devon Conway to bat at number three in the ODI batting line-up and cover up for the possible absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

Williamson has been an integral member in New Zealand finishing runners-up in 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups. But the right-handed batter is set to miss the 2023 ODI World Cup after rupturing his ACL in Gujarat Titans’ opening game of the ongoing IPL season.

With Williamson set to go for a surgery and recovery period ranging from 9-12 months, it means New Zealand have an opening at number three in their batting order to be filled.

“I wonder whether we should put (Devon) Conway to three. Therefore, I’d go on the hunt for another opener and who are the likely guys? Just off the top of my head I reckon (Henry) Nicholls is one, he was the one in 2019, wasn’t he?”

“I guess (Will) Young is another possibility, he’s playing three at the moment and hasn’t scored yet in the two matches. (Tom) Latham, I would say leave at five because … he plays quite well there, he plays spin quite well, he’s got his sweeps and so on.”

“Those are the sort of (options) but Conway I think is again a superior player. We need the Conway, (Daryl) Mitchell, Latham, (Glenn) Phillips (or) (James) Neesham (partnerships) in the batting line-up,” Coney was quoted as saying by SENZ.

Asked on how huge a loss Williamson will be for the New Zealand in coming months, Coney remarked, “It looks as though Williamson’s gone doesn’t it, which is a shame. You can’t replace 160 games of experience filed away, that just drives decision-making in the game.”

“He’s a superior player, you can’t stop him (from) scoring even off the good balls. He’s also a collapse-stopper, good player of spin, good balance and that sort of a thing and he offers other players I’m sure, small bits of advice.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Long Covid severity may be similar to flu: Study
Next article
Pregnant Sana Khan reacts to ‘weird’ video of husband Anas Saiyad pulling her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party
This May Also Interest You
News

Action packed ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer has bit of Salman Khan successful films

Technology

ESA launches JUICE mission to explore Jupiter's icy moons

Technology

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more

News

Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

News

Sankalp Reddy on 'IB 71': Was drawn to explore the world of undercover operations

Technology

1 in 3 Indians think employees should drive sustainability at workplace

Sports

Faith Thomas, the first Aboriginal woman to play cricket for Australia, dies aged 90

Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

Health & Lifestyle

UP man donates kidney to save 20-yr-old son

Health & Lifestyle

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties lead Rajasthan Royals to thrilling 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (ld)

Sports

Palmeiras make winning start to Brazilian Serie A title defense

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United upset Mumbai City to throw Group D wide open

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Cannon: I want to have a baby with Taylor Swift!

News

Get Ready for the Party Track of the Season with Neha Kakkar & Singhsta’s new song ‘Massla’ presented by T-Series!

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

Sports

Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

Sports

Stokes wants 'fast, flat wickets' for Ashes to unleash England's attack on Aussies

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US