scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Cricketer Praveen Kumar has miraculous escape in car accident in UP

By Agency News Desk

Meerut, July 5 (IANS) Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son reportedly met with a car accident in Uttar Pardesh’s Meerut when a canter rammed into their vehicle at high speed.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night when Praveen was coming from Pandav Nagar.

The car got badly damaged, but Praveen and his son had a narrow escape.

The driver of the canter has reportedly been arrested by the local police.

Praveen stays in Multan Nagar, Meerut, and played a key role in India’s 2008 CB series win under M.S. Dhoni in Australia. He played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, besides featuring in 119 IPL matches.

Further details are awaited.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
13th Pan Arab Games set to open in Algeria
Next article
PM Modi, Anurag Thakur extend greetings to Indian football team on SAFF Championships triumph
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Babar Azam, David Miller to play in Lanka Premier League, Star Sports acquires broadcast rights

Sports

Major League Cricket: Stars of world cricket gather in Houston for pre-season camp

Sports

Ricky Ponting sees traits of Dhoni in Ben Stokes match-winning ability

Sports

LaLiga: From Gundogan’s arrival at FC Barcelona to Modric’s contract renewal, 10 things learned this week

Sports

Andy Balbirnie steps down as Ireland captain after World Cup Qualifier exit

Sports

Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph leave World Cup qualifier to manage workload ahead of Test series vs India

Sports

PM Modi, Anurag Thakur extend greetings to Indian football team on SAFF Championships triumph

Sports

13th Pan Arab Games set to open in Algeria

Sports

Botafogo eye move for Uruguayan defender Ponte

Sports

Women's hockey team has no plans of using Paddy Upton, the mental conditioning expert of the men's team

Sports

Focus on youngsters as Indian women's team gears up for Asian Games on a tour of Germany, Spain

Sports

After World Cup Qualifiers debacle, Balbirnie steps down as Ireland's white-ball captain

Sports

SAFF Championship: Sandhu the hero as India defeat Kuwait via penalties in final to lift 9th title (Ld)

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Murray advance to 2nd round on rain-hit day; 34 men's singles matches cancelled (roundup)

Sports

Wimbledon: Rybakina, Jabeur advance in contrasting styles on another rain-hit day (women's roundup)

Sports

SAFF Championship: India defeated Kuwait via penalties in final to lift the 9th title

Sports

Ajit Agarkar named India men's chairman of selectors (Ld)

Sports

Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur opens campaign with win over Magdalena Frech; defending champ Rybakina advances

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US