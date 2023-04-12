scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

CWI not to renew Courtney Walsh's contract, to recruit new head coach for women' team

By Agency News Desk

St Johns (Antigua), April 12 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) has decided not to renew the contract of women’s head coach Courtney Walsh and technical assistant coaches Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore following a review of the senior women’s team performances and programme.

During Walsh’s tenure, which started in October 2020, he oversaw Home and Away Series wins to Pakistan and secured a semifinal spot in the 2022 ICC Women’s 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Under Walsh, West Indies have won seven out of 24 T20Is and 11 out of 32 ODIs. In the recent T20 World Cup in South Africa, West Indies failed to qualify for the knockouts after winning just two matches – against Pakistan and Ireland – in the group stage.

“We are very grateful for the contribution of Courtney and his technical team over the past two and a half years and we wish them all the best going forward. CWI remains committed to our international women’s programme and will now be focusing on recruiting a new Head Coach and technical support team. An interim technical support team will be put in place during the recruitment period,” said CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams in a statement.

CWI has said that it will shortly be starting the process to recruit a new coach for women’s team.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
Elon Musk: Owning Twitter has been quite painful
Next article
Champions League: Haaland makes history as Man City dominate Bayern
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hope to score more runs ahead of WTC final, says Pujara after hitting ton for Sussex

News

Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

News

‘Coka 2.0’ singer Lisa Mishra is ‘open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur’

Sports

Indian team to take part in IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania C'ship in Thailand

Technology

Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

News

'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix

News

Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with Women in Motion award at Cannes

News

Hema Malini travels by metro, auto rickshaw in Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram DC inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav is the sort of player that can win you a World Cup: Ricky Ponting

Technology

WhatsApp may allow users share status updates to FB Stories

Technology

ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

Health & Lifestyle

No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave

News

Olivia Wilde wants ex Jason Sudeikis to pay childcare costs, legal bill

News

'Shaakuntalam' trailer boasts of stunning visuals

Sports

Orleans Masters: India's Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Chi Yu Jen to storm into semifinals

News

MAMI flags off Year Round Programme with Colorists' Workshop

Health & Lifestyle

Roman Republic’s legacy and the modern world

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US