Ex-Brazil boss Scolari takes charge of Atletico Mineiro

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, June 17 (IANS) Former Brazil head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has reached an agreement to take charge of Atletico Mineiro on a deal that runs until after his 76 birthday.

The 74-year-old replaces Argentine Eduardo Coudet, who announced his resignation after a 1-1 home draw with Bragantino in Brazil’s Serie A championship last Saturday, Xinhua reported.

“One of the most successful managers in the history of football has signed with [us] until December 2024,” the Belo Horizonte club said in a statement on Friday.

Scolari has been out of coaching since parting ways with Athletico Paranaense last December. He has since served as a director with the Curitiba-based club.

The Brazilian’s 41-year coaching career hit a high point in 2002 when he led a Ronaldo-inspired Brazil to World Cup glory in Japan and South Korea.

He has also had spells in charge of Portugal, Guangzhou Evergrande, Chelsea and Palmeiras, among other teams.

His first game in charge of Atletico, who are currently fourth in Brazil’s 20-team top flight standings, will be an away clash with Fluminense next Wednesday.

–IANS

ak/

