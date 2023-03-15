scorecardresearch
'Grateful for small things, big things': Rishabh Pant shares video of walking in water

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant shared a video of himself regarding his recovery from multiple injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident in December last year.

In the video shared by Pant on his social media accounts on Wednesday, he is seen making slow walking steps in a swimming pool with the help of a stick in his left hand as a part of his recovery process.

There were no bandages on his knee or right foot, which is a sign of huge improvement on his road to recovery. “Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between,” wrote Pant in the post on his social media accounts.

The BCCI commented on Twitter, ‘More power to you champ’.

As per medical literature, water walking is easy on the joints for sportspersons recovering from injuries. The buoyancy of water reduces the impact on joints. Walking in water can help improve cardiovascular fitness, balance, and range of motion of the sportspersons to gain full fitness.

On December 30, 2022, around 5:30 am, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi.

The first medical update from the BCCI hours after the accident on December 30 said apart from a right knee ligament tear, Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe apart from abrasion injuries on his back.

On January 4, the BCCI announced Pant would be shifted to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery and further treatment and would be under the direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

In January, Pant shared on social media that his surgery was successful. On February 10, Pant tweeted a picture of himself walking with the help of crutches, his right leg in a bandage with a caption reading, “One step forward, One step stronger, One step better”.

Pant, who made his debut in international cricket in February 2017, was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2022. In that match which ended on December 25, he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

–IANS

nr/bsk

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

