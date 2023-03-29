scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I'd like to coach in Premier League: Former Spain coach Luis Enrique

By News Bureau

Madrid, March 29 (IANS) Former Spain national team coach Luis Enrique said on Wednesday that one of his ambitions is to coach in the Premier League.

The man, who stepped down as Spain boss after a disappointing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, said he would be open to a new adventure, reports Xinhua.

“I’d really like to coach in England. I am a big fan of the Premier League, which is really interesting,” Enrique said.

He also said he wouldn’t rule out coaching another national team.

“I haven’t had any offer yet, but I have heard of interest from some national teams. I’m not going to give any name, but I don’t rule out coaching a national team,” continued Enrique, who nevertheless said that the national team was not Brazil.

“I don’t think that I fit the profile of coach for a team like Brazil. Nobody from Brazil has called me. I love quality players, but I don’t know if I would be the best kind of coach for a team of that level,” he explained.

Speaking the day after his replacement, Luis de la Fuente suffered a 2-0 defeat in Scotland, Enrique said he had felt “loved” by the majority of Spain fans.

“I feel very proud of my time as national team coach. I made a lot of mistakes, but that’s normal and I’m not really interested in debates over whether ‘Plan A’ or ‘Plan B’ is better between people who don’t have all of the information.”

“When you are the coach, you have all of the information, a lot more than journalists or fans, and you have to take your decisions based on that and then accept the results,” he commented.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
IPL 2023: Absolutely, no problem, says Boucher on giving Rohit rest during the tournament
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Absolutely, no problem, says Boucher on giving Rohit rest during the tournament

Health & Lifestyle

Waning immunity, dropped precautions: IMA Covid Task Force Co-Chairman on rising cases

Sports

Don't think that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in India: Wasim Khan

Technology

HP Inc introduces 150 products, solutions for future hybrid work

Technology

Google says reviewing NCLAT order in CCI case, weighing legal options

Technology

HP Inc unveils LaserJet printers with sustainable printing tech

Health & Lifestyle

Mumbai docs extract 100 gm 'hairball' from minor girl's tummy

Sports

IBA welcomes support from athletes, coaches in 'fight to regain Olympic recognition'

Sports

Scotland defeat leaves big questions for new coach De la Fuente

News

Chris Pratt aims to honour video games with 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

News

Katy Perry has been sober for 5 weeks after promise to fiance Orlando Bloom

News

Sanam Puri on 'Aur Iss Dil Mein': 'It's about pain of being betrayed'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer patients: Study

News

Robin Sohi plays an antagonist in 'Ajooni'

Sports

Mickey Arthur set to be Pakistan's consultant team director; Morne Morkel to be bowling coach

News

Shirley Setia's debut composition 'Kaho Na' features mix of acoustic pop, Afro pop, ambient synths

Sports

India's SD Prajwal Dev advances to pre-quarterfinals at ITF Mysuru Open 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Flu can raise your heart attack risk by 6 times: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US