India should give Ishan Kishan a break in 3rd T20I, feels Wasim Jaffer

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Former batter Wasim Jaffer has said Indian team management should give opener Ishan Kishan a break in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against West Indies in Guyana.

The 25-year old Kishan has struggled to score big in the first two matches. After scoring six runs in nine balls in the first 1st T20I, he managed to score 27 runs off 23 balls in the second match.

“We know that Ishan Kishan has struggled in the T20 internationals, so give him a break. He might come back stronger when he plays next,” Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Jaffer also mentioned that India should start with opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third T20I since he is coming off a strong performance in the Test series. Jaiswal scored 266 runs in two matches, while averaging 88.67.

“I would pick Yashasvi Jaiswal without a doubt just because he brings that fearlessness. He plays spin well and his batting against fast bowling is exemplary. He’s right at the peak of his game, high on confidence, so why not throw him in the mix and see what you get? He’s got runs in Tests and he’s looking for an opportunity,” the former India opener said.

The 45-year-old Jaffer also pointed out that skipper Hardik Pandya is finding it difficult to make the best use of Axar Patel in the T20Is.

Axar was not bowled for a single over in the 2nd T20I despite the pitch being on the slower side and Jaffer feels that Hardik might not have fancied the left-arm spinner against the left-handed duo of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer.

“That has been the problem with Axar Patel starting from his IPL franchise to the national team. Whenever a left-hander comes into the crease, it feels like he is not going to bowl. I can understand when Nicholas Pooran is on strike, but I thought when he and Shimron Hetmyer got out, I was surprised that he was not thrown the ball there. Obviously you had Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his final over and I was honestly surprised that he did not bowl,” he said.

After losing the first two two matches by four runs and two wickets respectively, India will hope to make a strong comeback against West Indies in the crucial third match.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
