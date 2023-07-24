scorecardresearch
Indian men's, women’s teams aim to excel in 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are geared up for their respective adrenaline-fueled battles in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament, set to commence from Tuesday in Terrassa, Spain.

The tournament will see the Indian men’s hockey team pitting its skills against formidable rivals England, the Netherlands, and the host nation Spain, while the Indian women’s hockey team will take on England and Spain.

The tournament will be crucial for the Indian men’s hockey team as it will serve as the preparatory event for them ahead of the much-awaited Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, which will be followed by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “The tournament in Spain presents an ideal platform for us to fine-tune our strategies and measure our abilities against formidable opponents.

“This crucial event will serve as a litmus test, enabling us to identify areas for improvement, ultimately playing a pivotal role in our preparations for both the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy and the highly anticipated Asian Games. We hold a strong belief that this valuable exposure will elevate our performance and fortify our readiness to tackle the forthcoming challenges,” Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team will try to get off to a good start in the tournament by winning the first game.

The 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament will provide the Indian women’s hockey team with a perfect opportunity to work on their shortcomings and fine-tune their squad ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

“The Spain tour is an excellent opportunity for us to bounce back and demonstrate resilience and determination. Throughout the tour, our primary focus will be on fostering a cohesive team spirit and executing our strategies. Our ultimate goal is to stay true to our unique playing style and leverage the invaluable lessons learned from the previous tour,” Indian women’s hockey captain Savita said.

“Moreover, this tour bears immense significance in our pursuit of success at the forthcoming Asian Games. It will offer us invaluable insights into our strengths and areas of potential growth, propelling us toward elevating our overall performance. We aim to evolve as a unit by learning lessons from every encounter as we strive to ascend to greater heights,” she added.

–IANS

bsk

