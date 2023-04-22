scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 22 (IANS) Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

A win for Lucknow at their home ground will take them to the top of the points table. Lucknow have won two of their three games at home in IPL 2023. The pitch for Saturday’s match is the one used by Lucknow for their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 7, where they won by five wickets.

After winning the toss, Hardik said fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph misses out and left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad comes into the playing eleven. “Looks like a slow track, want to get the best out of it. There is no time to test our batters now.”

“On this wicket, the better option is to bat first. We’re not worried about our record while chasing. Even if the records say that we still have to do a good job.”

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said fast-bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak misses out and veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra enters the playing eleven. “I would have batted but not worried about it. We will play good cricket. We bowled against SRH as well, we would like to restrict them to a good target and chase it down.”

“Trusted the 12-13 players, have had a few injuries, each game someone has put their hand up and done the job for the team. We are gelling together well.”

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma

Substitutes: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore, KS Bharat

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi

Substitutes: Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Karan Sharma

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Webchutney co-founder Sidharth Rao passes away
Next article
Satish Kaushik’s daughter dances with Anupam Kher, says ‘Papa was a better dancer’
This May Also Interest You
News

Anjali Tatrari roped in to play the female lead in 'Vanshaj'

News

Jackie Shroff: Earth Day means loving and caring for all the living souls

Health & Lifestyle

Daily Covid cases marginally dip, active cases cross 60K

Sports

Tennis: Swiatek sweeps past Zheng at WTA Stuttgart Grand Prix

News

When Salman Khan treated Jassie Gill like ‘younger brother’

Technology

Apple unveils Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate

Technology

Apple previews Delhi Saket store, Tim Cook to greet 1st customers on Thursday

Technology

In election year 2024, ISRO to send up uncrewed rocket as part of Gaganyaan Mission

Health & Lifestyle

Assam govt to award Rs 25,000 cash prize to performers for Guinness World Records

Sports

Faith Thomas, the first Aboriginal woman to play cricket for Australia, dies aged 90

News

Indian film 'Music School' acquires rights for 3 'The Sound of Music' songs

News

'Garmi' trailer serves an ugly cocktail of student politics, power, crime

Health & Lifestyle

WHO urges vigilance in Europe over mpox

Health & Lifestyle

MP man, declared dead of Covid in Guj and 'body' cremated, returns home

News

Umesh Shukla announces a film adaption of 'A Don's Nemesis'

Technology

SpaceX calls off launch attempt of Starship

Health & Lifestyle

Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)

Sports

'Rockstar' Hardik Pandya gave me the biggest headaches as England coach: Paul Collingwood

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US