IPL 2023: I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about result, says Dhoni

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) After a close eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring IPL 2023 match in Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni revealed that he keeps assessing the situation from behind the wicket and is involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about the result, which helped him controlled the game despite Glenn Maxwell and Faf Du Plessis going all guns blazing.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226/6 after being asked to bat first. In reply, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

However, CSK bowlers held their nerve and survived Maxwell and Du Plessis blitzes to win the Match 24 of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by 8 runs on Monday night.

“When you come to Bangalore, you know it’s a good wicket. Early part of the IPL you get a lot of dew. You want to start well and then alter whatever is there in your mind. It was slightly tacky to start off. It’s important to go through that and then look to accelerate. We kept it simple and tried to get as much as possible in the second half of the game,” said Dhoni after the game.

“Whenever you score 220, the batsmen need to keep on hitting. If Faf and Maxi had continued, they would have won it by the 18th over. I keep assessing from behind the wicket, I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about the result,” he added.

Dhoni also praised Shivam Dube for his brisk innings, saying that the left-hander is a clean hitter against the spinners.

“He is someone who can hit very cleanly. He has an issue with the fast bowlers but he’s a clean hitter against the spinners. We had certain plans for him but once he arrived for our camp, he was injured. So we couldn’t do a lot of work,” the CSK skipper said.

We feel that he’s somebody who can deliver and who can get those extra runs in the middle overs. He needs to believe in that more than us. We know he has the talent, but once you cross the boundary ropes into the field you are on your own,” he added.

The 41-year old mentioned that death-bowling is a difficult task for the youngsters, especially with the dew around.

“It (death bowling) is a difficult one for the youngsters, especially at this time of the year with the dew around. But they are working hard. Bravo is one of the specialists. Under him, the bowlers will gain confidence. It’s a team game. The coach, the bowling coach and the senior players guide them,” said Dhoni.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
