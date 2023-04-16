scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan lead Punjab to two-wicket victory over Lucknow

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 15 (IANS) Though Punjab Kings missed the services of regular skipper and opener Shikhar Dhawan due to a niggle, Sikandar Raza stood up to hit his first IPL fifty while Shahrukh Khan applied finishing touches with a late cameo to take the side to a two-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After stand-in captain Sam Curran and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada picked 3-31 and 2-34 respectively to keep Lucknow Super Giants to 159/8, Raza hit 57 off 41 balls to bring Punjab’s chase on track, followed by Shahrukh slamming 23 not out to ensure the side’s third victory of the competition.

For Lucknow, who have faced their first loss at home in the ongoing season, questions will be raised over introducing Ravi Bishnoi late in the attack, from the 15th over, as well as of captain K.L. Rahul making 74, but not attacking much in the middle overs.

Lucknow had a fiery start to their defence of 159 through debutant pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak. He rushed Atharva Taide for pace and on the third ball, he had the batter top-edging a pull to the third man.

On the second ball of his next over, Yudhvir sent Prabhsimran Singh’s off-stump on a cartwheel ride with a superb nip-backer. Matthew Short was impressive in his 22-ball 34 — pulling, driving, and flicking with ease against Avesh Khan while taking back-to-back fours on short balls from Yudhvir.

He then dispatched an overpitched ball from K. Gowtham with a lofted drive over long-on for six. But the off-spinner had the last laugh as on the last ball of Power-play, Short punched straight to a reverse-cupping mid-off.

From there, Lucknow’s bowlers kept things under control, as Harpreet Bhatia heaved straight to deep backward square leg off Krunal Pandya in the 11th over, despite surviving a direct-hit chance previously.

Raza injected momentum in the chase by lofting Gowtham down the ground for six, followed by hoicking two sixes and a four off short balls from Krunal through the mid-wicket region in the 13th over.

Though Curran and Jitesh Sharma fell cheaply, Raza marched forward to pull Mark Wood through the gap between a deep square leg and a fine leg to perfection for four and took a single through deep backward square leg to get his fifty in 34 balls.

With Shahrukh teeing off from the word go by smacking Wood over long-on for six, Raza crunched a drive off Avesh for four to bring the equation to 23 runs needed off 18 balls. But Bishnoi dismissed Raza for 57 after the right-handed batter swept straight to deep backward square leg.

Shahrukh got a top edge on six off Wood while Harpreet Brar drove him through extra cover for four. But the pacer bounced back by getting Brar to edge behind in the penultimate over. After taking two runs each on the first two balls, Shahrukh finished off the chase by hammering Bishnoi through long-off for four to seal the win.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 159/8 in 20 overs (K.L. Rahul 74, Kyle Mayers 29; Sam Curran 3-31, Kagiso Rabada 2-34) lost to Punjab Kings 161/8 in 19.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 57, Matthew Short 34; Ravi Bishnoi 2-18, Yudhvir Singh Charak 2-19) by two wickets

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
La Liga: Getafe trip a test for tired Barcelona
Next article
1st T20I: Babar Azam closes in on India skipper Rohit Sharma with third hundred
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Tripathi, Markande help Sunrisers beat Punjab Kings despite Dhawan's 99 not out (Ld)

Sports

Marseille slow down in title race with goalless draw at Lorient

News

Rhea Chakraborty appears on 'MTV Roadies' Season 19 as gang leader

News

Melissa McCarthy on what inspired her for 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film

News

'U-Turn' trailer shows a supernatural story with Alaya F as prime murder suspect

News

Sam Smith's 'vulgar and satanic' show sparks controversy

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma led from the front, it will do him a world of good, says Ravi Shastri

News

When Margot Robbie read 'Barbie' script, she thought it won't make it

News

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plough accident: 'Very bad way to start the year'

Technology

S.Korean apex court upholds record $761 mn fine on Qualcomm

Sports

IPL 2023: Harry Brook's maiden century, Markram's fifty power SRH to 228/4 against KKR

News

Shiv Thakare's one-minute music video 'Aai Shapphat' captures his 'Bigg Boss 16' journey

Technology

India saw 53% increase in ransomware attacks in 2022: CERT-In

Technology

Google stops 3rd party smart display updates as Assistant support lowers

Fashion & Lifestyle

Wiz Khalifa poses with adult star Mia Khalifa and the internet going crazy

Health & Lifestyle

Corona positive senior citizen dies in Kolkata

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma's tight spell, and Shubman Gill's fifty lead Gujarat to a six-wicket victory (ld)

Technology

Microsoft fixes Windows zero-day bug exploited in ransomware attacks: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US