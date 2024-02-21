HomeWorldSports

J&K approves 50% hike in honorarium of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers

By Agency News Desk

Jammu, Feb 21 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) which met here with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the chair, accorded approval to 50 per cent hike in honorarium for 2,417 Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) physical education teachers of the Youth Services and Sports Department, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier, a High Powered Committee under the Chief Secretary, constituted for the purpose in 2021, had recommended hike in honorarium at 50 per cent for these Rehbar-e-Khel teachers.

“The enhancement of honorarium in favour of ReKs will encourage them for further promotion and popularisation of sports activities in the schools of UT of J&K,” an official statement said.

–IANS

zi/vd

Previous article
Indian men’s cricket team for the Blind arrives at UAE for Friendship Triangular Cricket Series for Blind
Next article
WPL: I probably played my best cricket last year, I’m looking to build on that, says Issy Wong
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US