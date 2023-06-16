scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh register wins on Day 5

By Agency News Desk

Rourkela (Odisha), June 16 (IANS) Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Hockey registered wins in their respective pool matches on Day 5 of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Kerala Hockey 14-0 in Pool A. Mohammad Zaid Khan (3′, 39′, 56′), Ali Ahmad (6′, 24′), Mohd Konain Dad (8′, 18′, 43′,60′), Captain Ankit Pal (15′), Md Kareem Mansuri (29′), Shreyas Dupe (30′, 41′), and Kashif Khan (57′) featured on the scoresheet for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In Pool B, Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 13-3 in the second match of the day. The goalscorers for Chhattisgarh Hockey were Karan Lakra (1′, 17′, 21′, 37′), Arjun Yadav (7′), Vishnu Yadav (26′, 46′, 57′), Captain Tarun Yadav (38′), Sandeep Kumar (42′, 45′, 58′), and Sonu Nishad (47′). Meanwhile, Kavuru Pardha Sai (18′), Nadiminti Akhil Venkat (36′), and Giduturi Sai (48′) scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on Thursday, Hockey Punjab defeated Assam Hockey 16-0 in Pool G. Arshdeep Singh (6′, 35′, 53′) opened the account for Hockey Punjab followed by goals from Rajinder Singh (16′, 45′), Dilraj Singh (18′, 22′, 44′), Captain Jaswinder Singh (21′), Sanjay Kumar (21′, 54′), Rajat Sharma (25′), Sukhwinder Singh (29′), Ravneet Singh (31′), Arshdeep Singh (43′), and Gurpreet Singh (52′) to end the game in their favour.

In the other match on Thursday, Delhi Hockey defeated Hockey Mizoram by a comprehensive 26-1 scoreline. The goal scorers for Delhi Hockey were Pankaj (7′, 24′, 41′, 55), Nitesh (12′, 26′, 30′, 39′, 53′, 54′, 57′), Nitin (17′), Vikas Upadhyay (18′, 25′, 37′), Aman Sharma (29′, 48′, 51′, 52′), Yogember Rawat (23′, 34′, 37′, 57′), Captain Naveen Bidhuri (35′), Pardeep (56′, 59′). Lalramhlua (59′) scored a consolation goal for Hockey Mizoram towards the end of the game.

Another match on Thursday saw Hockey Bihar beat Telangana Hockey by 4-1 in Pool H. Hockey Bihar drew first blood through Danish’s (2′) early goal, followed up by goals from Ashutosh Bharti’s (10′), Bhavuk (25′), and Sachin Dungdung (27′). Meanwhile, Peddiniti Neeraj Kumar (53′) scored the only goal for Telangana Hockey.

In the last match, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Bengal 4-1 in Pool H. Hockey Maharashtra took the lead after goals from Vinayak Santosh Hande (25′), Vishal Shridhar Mandade (28′), Prathamesh Dhuri (53′), and Captain Govind nag (59′). Santanu Naskar (39′) converted a penalty stroke for Hockey Bengal but failed to change the outcome of the game.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Inaugural Zim Afro T10 to begin on July 20
Next article
We want to continue hosting multiple championships at Kalinga Stadium, says Vineel Krishna
This May Also Interest You
Sports

We want to continue hosting multiple championships at Kalinga Stadium, says Vineel Krishna

Sports

Inaugural Zim Afro T10 to begin on July 20

Sports

National Inter State meet: More than a dozen athletes make cut for Asian Games

Sports

MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

2 arrested in AIIMS NORCET-4 exam fraud case

News

'Elemental' is work of many 1st and 2nd generation immigrants

News

Actor Adarsh Gourav is also a trained Hindustani classical vocalist

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Tiafoe overcomes Musetti to reach semifinal

Sports

Going through the grind of IPL 2023 will help become sharper for future matches: Mukesh Kumar

News

Kangana Ranaut says Western culture teaches us to be not considerate

News

Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey plays RAW agent in 'Sanam Mere Humraaz'

News

Salman Khan promises nothing on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will go against Indian culture under his watch

Health & Lifestyle

Nutraceuticals products market in India to touch $18 million in 2025

News

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

News

Salman Khan makes grand entry on double-decker bus for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Euphoria' star Jacob Elrodi spotted with girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannuli on Italy vacay

Sports

Ayush Chhikara signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Rohit, Bharat and Krrish storm into quarters

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US