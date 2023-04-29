scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kejriwal joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and urged people to come forward and support the athletes.

Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar, seeking action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

Kejriwal said, “Regardless of political affiliation, be it the BJP, Congress or AAP, all those who love the country should support the protesting wrestlers. While we will provide them with all the necessary support, I appeal to the Central government to refrain from cutting off basic facilities such as water and electricity,” Kejriwal said.

“It took seven days for Delhi Police to register an FIR. Had the girls not come forward, bad things would have continued,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, where she accused the Centre of “protecting” the WFI chief.

The top Indian wrestlers have been protesting since last Sunday, demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan as WFI chief after accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The are also seeking criminal action against the WFI chief.

–IANS

ssh/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sonali Bendre finds 'Govinda' in 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Madrid Open: Jule Niemeier upsets former champion Kvitova in second round

News

Sonam Kapoor to deliver a spoken word piece at King Charles' Coronation Concert

News

Simaran Kaur's 'Current Maare' is a perfect party number

News

Jennifer Grey says she declined reprising 'Friends' role due to 'bad anxiety'

Sports

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane, Piyush Chawla and Mohit Sharma continue to prove 'old is gold'

Sports

Sharjah Stadium names stand after Sachin Tendulkar

Technology

Chennai-based edtech startup Skill-Lync lays off employees

Sports

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC promoted to English Football League

Sports

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti in top grade of BCCI central contracts; Shikha, Poonam miss out

Sports

Sonora Rally 2023: Buhler finishes 10th; Ross Branch in 11th in first stage in Mexico

News

Jiah Khan case verdict: Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence after acquittal

Technology

TEPCO says tanks for nuclear wastewater at Fukushima plant won't be full until Feb

News

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to trolls for spreading fake news over Coachella performance

Technology

Twitter begins showing labels on tweets that violate its rules

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha logs 393 fresh Covid cases; masks made mandatory in hospitals

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured SRH all-rounder Washington Sundar rules out of the tournament

News

When 'PS: 2' actor Vikram swung between characters in famous interrogation scene in 'Anniyan'

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India's sight is fixed on WTC Final. A win would be a crowning glory to honour the 1971 side

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US