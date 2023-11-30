Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood given an upgrade in PCB's central contract list

Lahore, Nov 30 (IANS) Pakistan’s Test skipper Shan Masood has been given an upgrade in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s central contract list, said the governing body (PCB) on Thursday. The upgrade sees Masood’s contract go from Category D to B.

PCB said its decision has been made in line with board’s policy that if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories is appointed captain, their contract shall be upgraded to category B for the tenure of their captaincy.

Masood had taken over as Pakistan’s Test captain from Babar Azam on November 15 and his first assignment as the leader in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle will be the upcoming three-game series against Australia, starting from December 14 in Perth.

The left-handed batter has featured in 30 Tests, scoring 1597 runs at an average of 28.5 with four centuries against his name. Following the opening Test in Perth from December 14-18, Pakistan’s next two Tests in Australia will be at Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7, 2024).

Ahead of the team’s departure for Australia, when asked about being given Category D central contract, Masood had said it didn’t matter to him what grade of contract he was given.

“For me, Pakistan has been the priority. Categories do not matter to me, being centrally contracted is a huge honour. I am relishing the opportunity and making strides. It does not matter to me in what category I am placed, as that is the discretion of the selection committee.”

–IANS

nr/