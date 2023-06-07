scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots unveil their jersey for inaugural season

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, June 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their jersey for the inaugural season of Premier Handball League, here.

Ahead of their first clash, Rajasthan Patriots, which is owned by Krida Pvt Ltd, launched the jersey in the presence of their complete squad. The jersey follows the same hues of their logo — blue and white, representing the team’s spirit of calmness and perfection.

While all the players will be seen wearing a mix of blue and white jersey, the goalkeeper of Patriots will be donning the jersey with a mix of pink and black jersey, as per the rules of the games.

Rajasthan Patriots will kick-off their campaign on the opening day of the league, on Thursday, as they take on Maharashtra Ironmen at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, here.

Earlier this week, Patriots had announced their squad for the first ever Premier Handball League which will see a mix of experienced and young talents taking to the mat.

Having six players in the squad. who earlier have either competed in Asian Championship or in Asian Games would add balance and strength in the team. Captain of the Indian Handball team, Atul Kumar along with Ramesh Godara, Hardev Singh, Arjun Lakra, Sahil Malik and Sumit are some key players of the Patriots to be looked out for in upcoming Premier Handball League.

The squad of the Rajasthan Patriots comprises a mix of players from all across India, with a few amongst them being a part of the Indian national handball team including the national team captain, Atul Kumar. He also represents Indian Air Force while his teammates Robin Singh and Thoufeeq VM who represent Indian Navy and Sahil Malik being a part of Indian Army have been picked up by the franchisee.

Team’s goalkeeper, Ramesh Godara who had represented Indian Air Force from 2014-17 and later Indian Services from a time period of 2017-20, now represents his home state, Rajasthan in Nationals. Hardev Singh and Bhupender Jangra, picks of the team are representing Punjab Police and Indian Railways respectively.

The squad also includes three international players who hail from Russia, Jordan and Thailand are Kireev Dimitrii, Ahmad Mohammad Hassan Al- Otabi and Thanawat Sanyamud.

Rajasthan Patriots squad for PHL:

Goalkeepers : Atul Kumar, Ramesh Godara, Thanawat Sanyamud (Thailand)

Right Back : Sahil Malik, Bhupender Jangra, Kireev Dmitrii (Russia)

Centre Back : Happy, Arjun Lakra

Left Back : Robin Singh, Mohit Ghanghas, Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Al-Otabi (Jordan)

Right Wing: Hardev Singh, Siddharth Singh

Left Wing : Rohit Kumar, Sumit

Pivot : Thoufeeq VM, Manish Malik

Coach : Naya Chandra Singh

Assistant Coach: Inderjeet Singh

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meta Verified badge arrives to India, starts from Rs 699
Next article
Real Madrid signs Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for over 100 million euros
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Real Madrid signs Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for over 100 million euros

Technology

Meta Verified badge arrives to India, starts from Rs 699

Sports

French Open: Defending champ Swiatek ousts Gauff to book semifinal spot

Technology

1 in every 7 cars sold now an EV, China's BYD dominate again

News

What can we expect from the new ‘Flash’ movie

News

Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Health & Lifestyle

Raj gir's documentary 'When Climate Change Turns Violent' wins WHO award

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC annuls appointment of Medical Director of BSA Hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka HC dismisses gynaecologist's plea to quash FIR

Health & Lifestyle

New York tops New Delhi in air pollution level

Sports

WTC Final: Travis Head's counterattacking fifty powers Australia to 170/3 at Tea

Sports

Vikram Partap Singh signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Technology

66% of malware delivered via PDF files in malicious emails: Report

Sports

Chinese Snooker Association vows to issue harsh punishment towards players over match-fixing

Sports

Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur; becomes first Brazilian woman to enter French Open semis in Open Era

Sports

WTC Final: India would have wanted Ashwin to spin ball away from Australian left-handers, says Ponting

Sports

Charge sheet against Brij Bhushan by June 15, WFI elections by June 30: Anurag Thakur

Sports

WTC Final: It was short-sighted to drop Ravi Ashwin

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US