Rajasthan Patriots to lock horns with Maharashtra Ironmen in Premier Handball League opener

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, June 1 (IANS) The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Thursday announced the schedule for its inaugural season, which is set to begin on June 8.

The tournament will commence with a clash between the Rajasthan Patriots and Maharashtra Ironmen while Telugu Talons will go up against Garvit Gujarat in the second match of the day.

The semifinals will take place on June 24 with the final to be held on June 25.

All the matches will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The league will see six teams go up against each other in a round-robin format consisting of 30 matches, followed by two knockout matches and a final to determine the ultimate champion.

The 33 matches will be spread over 18 days, and each team will have a minimum of 10 matches. Each squad will consist of 17 players, made up of 14 Indian players and three foreigners.

The six teams that will compete against each other during the much-anticipated league are-Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Maharashtra Ironmen, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons.

The League is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF).

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
