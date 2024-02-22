HomeWorldSports

Santosh Trophy to be streamed live globally on FIFA+ for free

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) For the first time in history, the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy will be streamed live globally for free on FIFA+, the All India Football Federation said.

The final round of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy is being held at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh from February 21 to March 9, 2024.

All 37 matches in the final round, including group stage, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be streamed live on FIFA+ for free.

FIFA+ is FIFA’s direct-to-consumer video platform that’s available across the web, mobile web, mobile app, connected TV applications and FAST channels.

FIFA+ will also have full match replays available on demand.

