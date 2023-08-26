Spanish national women's soccer team refuses to play again while Rubiales in charge

Madrid, Aug 26 (IANS) Every member of the Spanish women’s national team, who just won the FIFA Women’s World Cup, has signed a joint statement saying they will not play for their country again while Luis Rubiales remains as President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The statement was released just hours after Rubiales told a RFEF meeting that he would not resign, despite a wave of criticism after he kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on lips during the trophy presentation in Sydney after the final in which Spain beat England 1-0, reports Xinhua.

Rubiales was also shown celebrating in the Directors box, making obscene gesture while standing almost next to Queen Letizia of Spain and the 16-year-old princess Sofia.

In his explanation, Rubiales said he was a victim of “social assassination,” and insisted the kiss with Hermoso was “mutual” and “with consent,” and that he “would not resign.”

Hermoso reacted to that with a further statement in which she denied Rubiales’ claim, saying “I will not tolerate that my word is questioned,” while her teammates and other female players all published tweets supporting her.

Real Betis star striker Borja Iglesias also said that he would not play for Spain again while Rubiales remained as RFEF president, while several Spanish clubs – FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Athletic Club Bilbao, Getafe and Racing de Santander – have all issued statements urging Rubiales to step down.

Victor Francos, President of Spain’s Upper Sports Committee (CSD), said his organization will take the case to the Administrative Sports Tribunal (TAD), with the aim of being able to suspend him from his position.

The Spanish State persecutor will also present charges of “sexual aggression” against Rubiales at the Spanish national court.

World football governing body FIFA have said they will open an investigation into Rubiales’ behavior.

