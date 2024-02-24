HomeWorldSports

The WPL continues to break barriers, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has expressed his delight following the full house during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) during Saturday’s match to share his thoughts on the superb start made by WPL 2024.

“A rousing opening ceremony like never before yesterday and a full house at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today. All tickets completely sold out and the atmosphere is unparalleled.

“Well done, Bengaluru. The #TATAWPL continues to break barriers!”

The local outfit, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated UP Warriorz by two runs in a last-ball thriller on Saturday. UP needed five runs off the last two deliveries but could only manage two runs.

