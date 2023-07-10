scorecardresearch
Tvesa, Sneha Singh to battle with strong amateurs in 10th leg of Women's Golf Tour

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) Tvesa Malik continued her search for the form that has eluded her this season as she tees off in the tenth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru.

She is among the large field of 37 players competing for a purse of Rs. 12 lakh as a whole set of talented amateurs are ready to challenge the professionals as they have this season.

Besides Tvesa Malik and Sneha Singh, a two-time winner this season, seasoned Neha Tripathi, Hitaashee Bakshi, and Khushi Khanijau are other golfers in the fray for honours.

Amateur Vidhatri Urs, the winner by 13 shots in the ninth leg, leads a strong set of amateurs including Keerthana Rajeev Nair, who has already finished runner-up in recent week, Saanvi Somu and Mannat Brar, who has found much success in the Indian Golf Union circuit.

The field includes 31 professionals and six amateurs, all of whom are capable of upsetting the pros. The last two events have seen amateurs show that they are the Hero WPGT stars of the future as Vidhatri won the ninth leg, while Keerthana finished second in the eighth leg and then Saanvi Somu was runner-up to Vidhatri in the ninth leg.

Prestige Golfshire one of the premier courses in the country is hosting back-to-back events, as they also had the ninth leg, which was won by Vidhatri.

With some of the pros away on the international circuit, Sneha Singh has a chance to extend her lead on the Order of Merit, The second-placed Seher Atwal is playing in Singapore Ladies Masters alongside Pranavi Urs and amateur Avani Prashanth.

Agency News Desk
