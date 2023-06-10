scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UAE vs WI: Athanaze smashes joint-fastest fifty on ODI debut, equals Krunal's record

By Agency News Desk

Sharjah, June 10 (IANS) Alick Athanaze made a stunning debut for the West Indies with a blazing and record-equalling fifty, setting up their four-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates in the third ODI and completing the 3-0 series sweep over UAE at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here.

The left-hander reached his half-century in only 26 balls to match the record on ODI debut set by India’s Krunal Pandya against England in 2021.

Athanaze raced to 30 off his first 11 balls faced, and went on to make 65 from 45 balls as the West Indies chased down the UAE’s target of 185 with 89 balls remaining to complete the series sweep on Friday night.

The 24-year-old has been made to wait for a West Indies debut after amassing 418 runs to be top-scorer at the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 ahead of future India opener Shubman Gill.

Athanaze is yet to appear in a Test or T20I for the West Indies but now looms as an exciting prospect for the national setup. The West Indies also called Kevin Sinclair into the line-up for the first time in the series to great success, as the off-spinner took 4/24 from 7.1 overs.

The 23-year-old dismissed Rameez Shahzad (27) to peg the UAE back to 142/3 as they were threatening in the middle overs, and claimed the crucial wicket of Vriitya Aravind (70) soon after.

Sinclair also made the most of his opportunity to impress in just his fourth ODI with enthusiastic celebrations that included some extreme acrobatics.

Athanaze and Sinclair have both been left out of the West Indies squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The Cricket World Cup Qualifier will be played in Zimbabwe from June 18 with the West Indies campaign to start that day against the USA.

The West Indies will also take on Nepal on 22 June, Zimbabwe on 24 June and the Netherlands on 26 June in Group A with the top three teams progressing to the Super Six stage.

The top two teams at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier will earn a spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year.

–IANS

ak/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ileana D’Cruz shares her first picture with his boyfriend and writes an appreciation post for him
Next article
Hockey India names 33-member Women's Core Group for National Coaching Camp
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India names 33-member Women's Core Group for National Coaching Camp

News

Ileana D’Cruz shares her first picture with his boyfriend and writes an appreciation post for him

Technology

Los Angeles Times to reduce 13% of staff amid advertising declines

Sports

Paris Diamond League: India's Murali Sreeshankar finishes third in long jump

News

Josh Hartnett, Joel Edgerton eyed for role of Two Face in 'The Batman – Part II'

News

'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen to helm Subrata Roy biopic; music by Rahman

Health & Lifestyle

AI in eye scans can diagnose inherited disease of the retina

Technology

Data management provider Cohesity lays off employees, CMO moves on

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D'Cruz shares picture a blurry glimpse of boyfriend: 'My rock'

News

Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

Sports

'History is always hovering over me', says Djokovic as he nears his 23rd Grand Slam title

Technology

NASA mission to avert 'internet apocalypse' that could pause online access for months

News

Rashmika praises Maitreyi Ramakrishnan dancing on ‘Saami Saami’; calls her ‘stunner’

News

Shivangi Joshi’s next outings: Balaji show ‘Barsaatein’, music video with Ankit

News

Farah Khan revealed half of Salman Khan’s song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ was shot by a duplicate

News

Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has tunes of pure love

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Stimac all praises for Chhangte after Mongolia victory

Sports

India outshine Japan 1-0 to enter final of Women's Jr Asia Cup, qualify for FIH Jr Hockey Women's World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US