Udinese stun toothless Juve in Serie A

By Agency News Desk

Rome, Feb 13 (IANS) Juventus are seemingly out of the race for the Serie A title, as they sank to a shock 1-0 home defeat to Udinese.

Second-placed Juve had lost to Inter Milan in the previous matchday and were in dire need of a win to follow the pace of the Nerazzurri, but they conceded in the 25th minute as Alex Sandro’s poor clearance turned into an assist for Lautaro Giannetti to tap in from close range.

Despite a long period of ball possession, the Bianconeri failed to create a genuine chance. Arkadiusz Milik had steered the ball into the net, but his strike was canceled out as Federico Chiesa’s cross had gone out of play in the build-up, reports Xinhua.

The setback sees Juve sit seven points behind Inter, who have a game in hand.

