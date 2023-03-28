scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's National Football C'ship: Bhumika Mane strikes two in Maharashtra's big win

By News Bureau

Haldwani (Uttarakhand), March 28 (IANS) Riding on a brace of goals by attacking midfielder Bhumika Mane, Maharashtra (WIFA) romped to a convincing 5-1 win against Mizoram in the opening Group-II league match of the Hero 27th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2022-23, here on Tuesday.

In the other matches of the same group, fancied Kerala blanked Pondicherry 6-0, while Uttarakhand and Chandigarh played out a goalless draw.

In other matches on Tuesday, Telangana handed a 6-0 defeat to Haryana while Sikkim held Punjab 1-1.

Earlier, besides the efforts of junior international Bhumika, the entire Maharashtra team produced a solid collective performance to make a bright winning start in the match played at the IGIS Complex.

The Sanaya Anklesaria-coached Maharashtra team opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Sapna Rajpure’s strike to gain ascendancy. Maharashtra doubled the lead when Arya More found the back of the Mizoram net in the 36th minute.

Maharashtra continued to press forward and Bhumika did well to score the third goal in the second minute of the additional period and give her team a commanding 3-0 cushion at the break.

On resumption, Mizoram showed signs of fighting back and cut the deficit with Deborah Lalenpuii scoring their lone goal in the 52nd minute.

Maharashtra continued to search for goals and Sanika Patil struck the fourth goal in the 55th minute before the energetic Bhumika was once again on target with the fifth goal to complete the winning tally.

The Maharashtra women will meet Pondicherry in the second group match on Friday (Mar 31).

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Sri Lanka penalised, docked one point for a slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sri Lanka penalised, docked one point for a slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand

News

Vikramaditya Motwane shares what makes his filmography so diverse

Sports

Stokes to play as specialist batter in early stages of IPL 2023

News

Akshay Oberoi's character in 'Gaslight' digs deep into his lineage

Sports

Tennis: India's Sidharth Rawat in singles pre-quarterfinals at Mysuru Open

Lyrics

Hunter – Daiyya Daiyya starring Nia Sharma, Suniel Shetty

News

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up 1st schedule of 'Fateh' in Amritsar

News

Babil Khan talks about his social media character Bablu

News

Urvashi Rautela steps out with Jason Derulo for a meal

News

'Paan Dukaniya' in 'Bholaa' will be a big party anthem, feels Raai Laxmi

News

Nani: I would love to work with Deepika Padukone

Sports

Jr Women's Zonal hockey c'ships: Haryana, Jharkhand, MP, Karnataka coaches review successful campaigns

Sports

So many special memories rushed back…: AB de Villiers pens heartfelt note for RCB after Hall of Fame honour

Sports

National shooting federation conducts first-ever judges course in India

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix expiration bug on Android beta

Technology

GitHub lays off India engineering team, over 140 employees hit

Technology

If layoffs accelerate in next few months, a recession 'will be underway'

Technology

India's tech SME sector revenue to reach $40 bn by FY30: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US