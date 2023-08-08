scorecardresearch
Women's World Cup: Colombia make football history by moving into last 8

By Agency News Desk

Melbourne, Aug 8 (IANS) Colombia made football history in FIFA Women’s World Cup as they built on the momentum to reach the quarterfinals by knocking out Jamaica 1-0 in a Round of 16 match here on Tuesday.

Colombia moved to the knockout phase for the second time by winning Group H having previously achieved the feat at the finals in 2015. Their last appearance in the round of 16 saw them go down 2-0 to the U.S., reports Xinhua.

Jamaica have earned an unexpected last-16 spot after eliminating Brazil in Group F and qualified for the knockouts for the first time, becoming the third team from CONCACAF to achieve that in the history of the competition after U.S. and Canada. They are one of three teams that did not concede a single goal in the group stage.

It was fairly a tedious first half, as both sides failed to create genuine chances. Jamaica saw their two attempts wide of the framework while Colombia only managed one of five shots on target.

The tempo accelerated straight after the break as Colombia tipped the balance of the tie in the 51st minute, when Ana Guzman spread the play down the right, Deneisha Blackwood’s error allowed Catalina Usme to beat goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer one-on-one.

Jody Brown was close to equalising for Jamaica just three minutes later, but her header from a close range was cleared off the line.

Jamaica created another huge chance in the 82nd minute, but Drew Spence saw her towering header inches wide, while on the other end, Leicy Santos steered her header onto the upright.

Despite Jamaica’s bid for an equaliser, Colombia’s solid defense left them no chance until the final whistle.

Colombia will now face England in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

–IANS




