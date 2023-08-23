World Badminton Championship: Satwik-Chirag, Gayatri-Treesa in cruise mode on day of doubles pairs

Copenhagen, Aug 23 (IANS) It was the day of India’s doubles pairs at the World Badminton Championships with both the men’s pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the women’s combine of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly cruising into the next round here on Wednesday.

India’s top men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag marched into the Round of 16 with a comfortable win over Australia’s Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim at Court in the Royal Arena in Denmark’s capital.

Seeded second in men’s doubles, Satwik and Chirag, defeated their world No. 156 opponents 21-16, 21-9 in the Round of 32 match.

In the women’s doubles, the Indian combine of Gayatri and Treesa advanced to the third round, beating world No. 37 Chinese Taipei pair of Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun a 21-18, 21-10.

The focus on Wednesday was on the men’s pair which is ranked second in the BWF Rankings and thus among the favourites to win their maiden World Championship gold. Satwik and Chirag did not disappoint as they eased to victory.

The top Indian men’s doubles pair, who won bronze in the last edition of the world championships in Tokyo, were off to a good start and managed to take a four-point lead at the first break.

Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim reduced their deficit to two points at 17-15 but Chirag and Satwiksairaj took four of the next five points to close the first game.

The Australian pair upped the ante at the start of the second game. However, after the scores were tied at 4-all, the Commonwealth Games champions from India unleashed some powerful smashes for a string of consecutive points and took home the match in 30 minutes.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will next take on the world No.10 team of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin from Indonesia in the round of 16.

Earlier in the women’s doubles, the Indian pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly took control of the first game at 6-6 and took a 14-10 lead at one juncture. Though the Chinese Taipei pair fought back to reduce the margin, the Indians again extended it to 19-16 and went on to win the game 21-18

In the second, the Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning Indian pair, 19th in badminton rankings, took an early lead against the world No. 37 Chinese Taipei pair of Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun and from 10-8, won points, dominated the proceedings to win the second game 21-10 and sealed victory.

Gayatri and Treesa will next take on Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan in the Round of 16.

