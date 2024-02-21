WPL: I probably played my best cricket last year, I’m looking to build on that, says Issy Wong

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder, Issy Wong looks forward to continue her success and make a mark once again in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season 2 scheduled to kick off on Friday at Bengaluru.

In 2023, Wong showcased her skills alongside renowned players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with despite not being a household name.

Finishing as the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians, Wong’s claimed 15 wickets in 10 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.46

Her standout moment came in the Eliminator against the Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz, where she etched her name in the league’s history books by picking up four wickets, including a sensational hat-trick. Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, Wong flourished and played what she described as “close to my best cricket.”

“I’m really looking forward to it. I probably played close to my best cricket last year, and I’m looking to build on that and to keep hopefully contributing. That’s what, as players, we want to do. We want to contribute to the success of the team, and I was lucky enough to do that last year,” Wong told ESPNcricinfo.

However, Wong faced challenges post-WPL, struggling to find her rhythm while representing the Birmingham Phoenix in the Women’s Hundred. With just one wicket from five matches and an economy rate of 12.40, she experienced a dip in form. Furthermore, being left out of England’s upcoming series against New Zealand added to her disappointment.

Undeterred by setbacks, the resilient 21-year-old remains determined to reclaim her spot in the English national team. Reflecting on her journey, Wong metaphorically compared her experiences to being both the windshield and the bug, emphasizing the highs and lows of sport and life.

Obviously, probably things didn’t go my way last summer but that’s life, isn’t it, sometimes good things, sometimes (bad)….. But otherwise, you say ‘sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield’. I felt like the windshield in India last year and I was probably the bug in England. It is what it is. You just got to keep driving,” Wong added.

With MI’s first match against last year’s runners-up, Delhi Capitals, Wong is gearing up to showcase her prowess once more set to take place on Friday, at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

–IANS

hs/