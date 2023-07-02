scorecardresearch
Meta's Twitter competitor briefly appeared on Google Play store

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 2 (IANS) Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, briefly appeared on the Google Play Store.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who digs into app code to expose unreleased features, tweeted that Meta’s Twitter-like app had been released into the Google Play store, reports The Verge.

However, it seems that was a mistake, as the app is nowhere to be found now.

Paluzzi also shared screenshots that revealed the UI elements of the app, including the login screen, which lets users sign in with their Instagram accounts, and another screen that has a list of their followed accounts from Instagram, so that they can select who to follow on Threads.

According to the screenshots, Instagram’s Twitter-like blue checkmarks will also be available in the new application.

Since January, Threads has been under development at Meta under the name “Project 92.”

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Meta chief product officer Chris Cox had said.

Cox also said that the new app would be “our response to Twitter”.

This application is the reason behind the anticipated showdown between Twitter-owner Elon Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

