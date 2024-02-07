Telangana Aviation Academy to train NRSC drone pilots

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (IANS) The Telangana State Aviation Academy has entered into an MoU with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to provide advanced training for drone pilots.

The NRSC is one of the primary centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Telangana Aviation Academy CEO S. N. Reddy and NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and ISRO Chairman S Somnath.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, R&B Secretary Srinivasa Raju and NRSC officials are also present.

