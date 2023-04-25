scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in anarkali dress at 'PS: 2' event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore an ivory coloured anarkali suit with shimmery embellishments and a matching dupatta and kept her long tresses open

By Agency News Desk

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the second part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, was spotted arriving for a media event in the city on Tuesday. The actress chose a traditional Indian attire for the event. She wore an ivory coloured anarkali suit with shimmery embellishments and a matching dupatta. She kept her long tresses open and rounded off her look with a statement emerald neckpiece.

In the film, Aishwarya plays dual roles of Nandini – the Queen of Pazhuvoor and Mandakini – the aunt of Poonguzhali. The film is based on author Kalki’s eponymous novel. The first part of the film dramatises the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I.

Ever since its publication in 1955, a film adaptation of the novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ had been explored by several Tamil filmmakers. However, it never materialised due to financial constraints. Even Mani Ratnam attempted to adapt the novel in the late-1980s and early-2010s but was unsuccessful.

Calling it his dream project, Mani Ratnam revived the effort in January 2019. While the first part was released back in September 2022, the second part will land in theatres on April 28.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Netflix to invest $2.5 bn in South Korea for original content
Next article
Twitter begins showing labels on tweets that violate its rules
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper Warner fined for slow-over rate against SRH

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Fleming confirms Stokes on sidelines for another week due to latest injury setback

Sports

Ankita makes India proud with three medal haul at World Transplant Games

Technology

Canon India partners cyber-security firm ESET to safeguard users

News

Seth Meyers passed out on the floor after drinking with Rihanna

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi HC over fake reporting on her health

News

Ewan McGregor to star in drama series 'Lodi' in development at Amazon

Sports

Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

Technology

IBM's Red Hat to lay off about 760 employees globally

News

Ridley Scott dissects 'Napoleon' – war hero, failed empire builder, flawed husband

Sports

IPL 2023: The way we ended the Power-play set the foundation, says Maxwell on RCB's win over RR

Technology

Blue tick reappears for many influential users on Twitter

Health & Lifestyle

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

News

'Anupamaa': Anuj misses Anupamaa; she is unaware of his feelings for her

Health & Lifestyle

113-year-old Mumbai bridge stones resurrected as August Kranti Maidan gates

News

Karan Tacker might be a constant on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

YouTube TV rolls out 'major update' for Apple TV with improved picture quality

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US