Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a camouflage print sweatshirt as she walks past Jason Derulo without noticing him

Deepika Padukone arrived at the Mumbai airport. As a video of her appearance was shared online, many noticed that she seems to have walked past Jason Derulo

By Pooja Tiwari
Deepika Padukone arrived at the Mumbai airport. As a video of her appearance was shared online, many noticed that she seems to have walked past Jason Derulo who was standing right at the gate, without noticing him.

He also seems to have not noticed her while he stood facing the entry gate.

She looks gorgeous in a green camouflage t-shirt paired with olive green pants and a green and orange camouflage overcoat. She had her hair neatly tied in an overhead bun and wore sunglasses.

After a video of her entrance spread online, many people noted that she appeared to have passed American musician and songwriter Jason Derulo, who was standing just at the gate, without spotting him.

