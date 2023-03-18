Deepika Padukone shares a video showing how she got ready for Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone made the entire nation proud by presenting the ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscar Awards 2023. While fans still can’t get over her gracious appearance at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Deepika shared a video on Instagram showing how she got ready for the big event. Fans showered love on Deepika with comments like: ‘Never seen a woman this beautiful’ and ‘QUEEN as usual’.

She captioned the video, "Here's a sneak peak of me getting Red Carpet ready with my skincare routine"

