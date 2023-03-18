scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone shares a video showing how she got ready for Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone made the entire nation proud by presenting the ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscar Awards 2023

By Shweta Ghadashi
Deepika Padukone shares a video showing how she got ready for Oscars 2023
Deepika Padukone shares a video showing how she got ready for Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone made the entire nation proud by presenting the ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscar Awards 2023. While fans still can’t get over her gracious appearance at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Deepika shared a video on Instagram showing how she got ready for the big event. Fans showered love on Deepika with comments like: ‘Never seen a woman this beautiful’ and ‘QUEEN as usual’.

She captioned the video, “Here’s a sneak peak of me getting Red Carpet ready with my skincare routine in collaboration with @82e.official. And with that, we’re happy to announce that we’re launching a brand new sunscreen serum, Turmeric Shield, TODAY! Get yours only on 82e.com NOW! Oscars95”

Check out Deepika Padukone shares a video showing how she got ready for Oscars 2023 below:

Entertainment Today

