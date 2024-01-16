Kiara Advani’s birthday kiss to husband Sidharth Malhotra at his birthday bash

Sidharth Malhotra who has managed to impress fans with his stupendous acting, celebrateds his 39th birthday today.

Kiara shared a lovely video on her Instagram story. In the video, Kiara and Sidharth kissing each other looking adorable together. She has just written ‘Happy Birthday My Love.” Earlier also, photos from the celebration have gone viral. Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, and others are also seen posing with him. Last night Kiara’s parents were also seen at their house.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force’, which marks the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The series is set to premiere on 19 January 2024, on Prime Video.