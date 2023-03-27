Parineeti Chopra flaunts her beauty in black bodycon dress at Manish Malhotra’s residence amid dating rumors with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the headlines ever since she was spotted with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Rumours of the two dating surfaced on social media after they were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai, not once, but twice.

Parineeti Chopra was spotted outside ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence last night. She wore a gorgeous black one-shoulder midi dress, which had flared sleeves. She teamed it with green and black handbag, and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. She posed for the paparazzi, and smiled for the pictures, before entering Manish Malhotra’s residence.

Rumours of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dating each other surfaced after the two were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai.