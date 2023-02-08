scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share their loved-up ski vacation pics with their daughter Malti

By Pooja Tiwari
Singer Nick Jonas shared a few lovely family photos with Priyanka Chopra and his daughter Malti Marie from their recent holiday.

In the photo dump, the couple is seen having a great time with baby Malti. The album starts with a photo of Priyanka holding the little munchkin in her arms as she stands beside Nick Jonas. They are wearing skiing outfits.

The next image shows a cheerful Priyanka Chopra playing with snow. She is seen throwing snow at Nick Jonas in the third photo. The other snaps show the couple having a loved-up moment and chilling with their friends. “Aspen photo dump,” wrote Nick Jonas in the caption and gave friend Akari Kalai the credit for the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra, too, shared pictures from their Aspen holiday recently. The global icon posted three snaps that feature her taking a stroll with baby Malti Marie. One of the images also shows the actress posing with her friends. Sharing the photos, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Creating perfect moments every day” and added an evil eye emoji and a heart emoji.

