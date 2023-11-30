scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinning in black at Sam Bahadur screening; Fan says, ‘Just looking like a wow’

Vicky Kaushal’s wife, actor Katrina Kaif, was also present at Sam Bahadur screening they were twinning in black

By Shweta Ghadashi
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinning in black at Sam Bahadur screening
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinning in black at Sam Bahadur screening_pic courtesy instagram

Sam Bahadur’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. Ahead of that, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on the night of November 29. To show support, Vicky Kaushal’s wife, actor Katrina Kaif, was also present.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinning in black outfits at the screening. Vicky is seen wearing black jacket and pants while Katrina is seen wearing off shoulder black dress.

Fans loved this power couple jodi of Bollywood. They are just giving proper couple goals. Fans commented saying, ”Just looking like a wow’ with the viral dialogue.

