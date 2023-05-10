scorecardresearch
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film ‘Go Goa Gone’.

The actor calls the film his baby as he got his writer credit for penning the dialogues of the film.

The film, which released on May 10, 2013, has become a cult classic owing to its blend of horror and comedy and rib-tickling dialogues.

Talking about his experience of working in the film, the actor said, “‘Go Goa Gone’ is a special film and really close to my heart. The film was like my baby as it was my first film where I got the opportunity to be a writer and work on an idea that came to life between the three of us, i.e. Raj – DK & myself. It feels great to see how even after so many years, it’s still being talked about and at the receiving end of all this love.”

The film follows the story of a group of friends who go to Goa for a vacation only to find themselves fighting a desi zombie apocalypse.

He further mentioned, “Contrary to everyone’s belief that comedy is an easy genre, it requires a lot of hard work and skill. Nothing makes me happier than seeing the audiences laughing and enjoying my character. Doing zombie-comedy for the first time was an experience like no other and I feel honoured to have a film like ‘Go Goa Goa’ in my filmography.”

Agency News Desk
Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue to make more solo singles
Cisco eyes over $1 bn in exports, domestic production with India manufacturing
Entertainment Today

