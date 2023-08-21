scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

After seeing 'OMG 2', Anupam Kher all praise for Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay

Anupam Kher said that Pankaj Tripathi is "outstanding", Akshay Kumar is "fantastic", and there is nothing controversial in the movie.

By Agency News Desk

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who stepped out with his mother Dulaari on Sunday to watch ‘OMG 2’ in a Mumbai cinema, said that Pankaj Tripathi is “outstanding”, Akshay Kumar is “fantastic”, and there is nothing controversial in the movie.

Praising the film and its ensemble cast, Kher said: “I just love it, it’s a brilliant movie. It’s just a beautiful film, with an amazing social message, and it’s amazingly entertaining. Pankaj Tripathi’s work is outstanding, Akshay Kumar is fantastic, and Pawan Malhotra is good as well.”

Kher added: “The treatment of the film is very good. Amit Rai, who has directed the film, has done a good job. Even my mother liked the movie.”

Before its release, ‘OMG 2’ was mired in controversies, leading to it being given an ‘A’ certification by the Censor Board.

When asked if he found anything controversial in the film, Kher said: “There is nothing controversial in the movie, I think this movie is for today’s youth and parents. It is an important film for small and big city people. The film is based on sex education, and this has been presented with ease and in an entertaining way; it feels like awareness.”

Kher noted: “I think the audience, which is coming to theatres, are not just coming for the entertainment, but also for awareness. The word of mouth for ‘OMG 2’ is very strong and I am very happy that I saw this film in a theatre.”

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra and Arun Govil.

Anupam Kher will soon be seen in ‘Emergency’, produced by Kangana Ranaut, who is also featuring in the lead role.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sony PS5 standard disc edition to be available at Rs 47,490 for limited time
Next article
Shiv Thakare turns out to be the undercover agent
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple shipped 1 bn units less than Samsung in last decade, now leads the race

Health & Lifestyle

Telehealth market to register growth after post-pandemic slump: Report

Sports

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer make it to India's Asia Cup squad; Sanju Samson ‘reserve player’

News

Shiv Thakare turns out to be the undercover agent

Technology

Sony PS5 standard disc edition to be available at Rs 47,490 for limited time

News

Elvish Yadav receives praise from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; Is Elvish Yadav joining BJP?

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify 4 new genes associated with breast cancer

News

Kajol on her monochrome photos: 'People who like colour black have most colourful minds'

News

Michelle Pfeiffer tagged 'most beautiful woman on planet' in ageless makeup-free pic

News

Mumbai's dancing cop shakes a leg to Rajinikanth's 'Kaavaalaa'

Sports

Kohli, Rohit among Shikhar Dhawan's first five players pick for his dream ODI XI for World Cup

News

Prabhat Chaudhary to replace Rishi Grover as Monty in 'Parineeti'

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Bhilai-led team develops new hydrogel-based insulin-delivery system

News

Naveen Sharma returns with 'Kumkum Bhagya': 'I missed being on sets'

Sports

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz in three-set classic, saves match point to clinch Cincinnati Masters title

Sports

Dream start for Ward-Prowse as Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool all win

News

Travis Barker surprises 9-year-old blind drummer at lemonade stand

News

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I don't take emotional weight of any character back home'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US