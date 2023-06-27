scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ahead of Eid ul-Adha, Fatima Sana Shaikh donates vegan biryani to 1,000 people in Delhi

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Ludo’ and others, has donated vegan biryani to 1,000 people in need at the Bengali Basti in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. The donation was done ahead of Eid ul-Adha.

Eid ul-Adha happens to fall on June 28 or June 29 depending on the visibility of the moon. The actress also donated plant-based chocolate milk.

The actress made the donation through PETA.

Talking about the same, the actress, who is a vegetarian by choice, said, “I’m delighted to observe Eid ul-Adha with my friends at PETA India. By distributing vegan biryani to those in need, we aim to spread kindness and good health.”

Vegetarian and Vegan Muslims and others celebrate Eid ul-Adha by distributing vegan food or helping those in need in ways that do not involve animals, over concerns about animal welfare, human health, and the environment.

“It is commanded unto us to eat what is halal and tayyib (permissible and good natured), which means food that is not only lawful but also wholesome and ethically sourced. And by no means is meat today produced ethically,” says PETA India Advocacy Officer Farhat Ul Ain. “Muslims, like members of all communities, are increasingly going vegan to save others’ lives and our own.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Dhak Dhak’.

–IANS

aa/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Actor Josh Gad shares update on 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' film reboot
Next article
TDP demands thorough probe into death of Jr NTR’s fan
This May Also Interest You
News

TDP demands thorough probe into death of Jr NTR’s fan

News

Actor Josh Gad shares update on 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' film reboot

News

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is about three women from different generations

Technology

Insomnia may raise risk of stroke by 51%: Study

News

‘No Hard Feelings’ actor Laura Benanti says Jennifer Lawrence in ‘not a princess’

News

Lindsay Lohan to welcome baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

Technology

Robinhood lays off another 7% of full-time employees

News

Pink was shocked when fan threw her mom's ashes on stage

Sports

‘Please don’t forget’: Ishan has a request for Shubman Gill

News

Whoopi Goldberg brings laughter after cursing live on ‘The View’

Technology

Go premium with realme narzo 60 Series 5G: Redefining smartphone expectations for Indian Youth

Technology

YouTube now working on online game offering: Report

Sports

SPEFL-SC launches self-defence program for women in Jammu and Kashmir

Technology

Telegram gets Stories feature, arriving in early July

Sports

China thrash Lebanon in Women's Basketball Asia Cup opener

Sports

2028 Presidents Cup to be contested at Kingston Heath Golf Club

Sports

Triumphant Dutch women secure FIH Hockey Pro League spoils, German men march on

Technology

Meta launches new VR subscription service for $7.99 per month

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US