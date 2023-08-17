scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt trolled for fangirling over Elvish Yadav 

Alia Bhatt found herself in the midst of online criticism for fangirling over Elvish Yadav

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt trolled for fangirling over Elvish Yadav 
Alia Bhatt trolled for fangirling over Elvish Yadav 

Alia Bhatt found herself in the midst of online criticism. Initially, the uproar began when she disclosed that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, often suggested that she remove her lipstick, a revelation that prompted internet users to label him as a ‘red flag’.

Another instance unfolded when she conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram and expressed her admiration for Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This unexpected fandom for Elvish and his ‘Systumm’ left netizens bewildered, as they couldn’t reconcile the idea of such a talented actress fangirling over him, leading to a wave of trolling directed at her, branding it as a ‘downfall’ moment

Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye” (Share something about Elvish Yadav). Alia’s response was a shoutout, “Systummm (two red heart emojis).” For those not familiar, this term was popularized by Elvish himself to criticize the political landscape in India.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first instance of Alia praising Elvish. In fact, she recently referred to Elvish as the ‘Rocky’ of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. During the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, she was asked to identify the Rocky and Rani figures from the show hosted by Salman Khan. 

0
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Shiprocket joins Skye Air for drone delivery service for merchants
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Shiprocket joins Skye Air for drone delivery service for merchants

Technology

NYC bans TikTok on city-owned devices over security concerns

News

Big B wants Gauri Khan to design his vanity van

News

Cole Sprouse talks about death threats from 'Riverdale' fans over Lili Reinhart split

News

Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' has a Christopher Nolan connection

Technology

NYT mulling legal action against OpenAI over copyright issue

News

From AP Dhillon's docu-series to 'Guns & Gulaabs': 5 titles to watch this week

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Djokovic makes winning return in US as Davidovich Fokina retires mid-way

News

Cillian Murphy says he freaks out when watching his own movies

Technology

Amazon pushing injured employees to keep working at warehouses: Report

News

Lily Allen's dad called cops on her at age 12

News

Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'

Technology

OpenAI acquires digital product company Global Illumination

News

Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows

Sports

TOUR Championship: Asian stars strive for survival in second playoffs event

News

Kamya Punjabi now plays Bengali 'masi' in Kolkata red light district Sonagachhi

Technology

X to soon let users tag timestamps for videos

Sports

Football: Man City lift maiden UEFA Super Cup after penalty shoot-out win over Sevilla

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US