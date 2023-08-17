Alia Bhatt trolled for fangirling over Elvish Yadav 

Alia Bhatt found herself in the midst of online criticism. Initially, the uproar began when she disclosed that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, often suggested that she remove her lipstick, a revelation that prompted internet users to label him as a ‘red flag’.

Another instance unfolded when she conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram and expressed her admiration for Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This unexpected fandom for Elvish and his ‘Systumm’ left netizens bewildered, as they couldn’t reconcile the idea of such a talented actress fangirling over him, leading to a wave of trolling directed at her, branding it as a ‘downfall’ moment

Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye” (Share something about Elvish Yadav). Alia’s response was a shoutout, “Systummm (two red heart emojis).” For those not familiar, this term was popularized by Elvish himself to criticize the political landscape in India.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first instance of Alia praising Elvish. In fact, she recently referred to Elvish as the ‘Rocky’ of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. During the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, she was asked to identify the Rocky and Rani figures from the show hosted by Salman Khan.