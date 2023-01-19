scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amit Trivedi to embark on six consecutive shows in India, abroad

Amit Trivedi has kicked off 2023 with a bang as he will be performing at six consecutive shows in 10 days.

By News Bureau

Music maverick Amit Trivedi, who is known for path-breaking soundtracks like ‘Lootera’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Queen’ and ‘Dev.D’, has kicked off 2023 with a bang as he will be performing at six consecutive shows in 10 days.

The shows will be a mix of national and international events. On Thursday, Amit will be promoting his upcoming musical with Anurag Kashyap, ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’. He will then entertain the audience with his voice at the Hockey World Cup 2023, in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, on January 20 and January 21 respectively.

Amit will also be performing at three private shows on January 23 in Ahmedabad, January 25 in Abu Dhabi and on February 8 in Kolkata.

Before this, he had performed his very first show of the year in Hubli on January 16, 2023. His first show of the year was in Goa on January 7, 2023.

Amit said, “It’s a fantastic start to the year for me by doing what I love most – entertaining people with my music. We started with a live show in Karnataka and next I am headed to Odisha, Gujarat, Bengal, UAE and more. I am having a blast going to all these vibrant cities, and interacting with such a diverse and enthusiastic crowd. I am also performing some of my latest tracks live for the first time on this tour.”

On the film front, Amit is gearing up for the release of the new-age romantic drama ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film marks their reunion after successful collaborations on films like ‘Dev D’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’ amongst others.

Amit also released his first independent album under his label AT Azaad named ‘Jaadu Salona’ a few days back.

Previous article
Marco Jansen played one of the best T20 knocks, says Pragyan Ojha
Next article
Sunny Hinduja turns antagonist for Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft plans six more data centres in Hyderabad

Sports

Hooda supports protesting wrestling players, seeks action against culprits

Technology

Musk to lay off more Twitter employees

Technology

Microsoft hardware vertical to take biggest hit in layoffs

Technology

85% of organisations hit by ransomware in past 12 months: Report

Sports

Nothing-to-lose mentality almost got us over the line: Santner on Bracewell giving India a mighty scare

Technology

Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple

Technology

SC refuses to stay CCI order imposing Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google

News

Anushka Merchande: My home is a testament to my love for books

News

Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi to star in 90s remake of ‘Achha Sila Diya’

News

Shahid Mallya's 'Sohna Lagda' is an ode to old school love

Technology

Samsung eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones in India this year

Technology

PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation

News

PVR books PAT of Rs 12.93 crore for Q3

Sports

This game has given me a lot and I don't want to relax, MI Emirates' Imran Tahir opens up on his game, CR7 celebration

Sports

India Open: Injury forces Chirag-Satwik pair to withdraw from the second-round clash (Ld)

Technology

Swiggy likely to lay off up to 10% of employees after performance review

Technology

Apple may not bring design changes to 2024 Mac Mini

News

Mumbai Police detain actress Rakhi Sawant for ‘objectionable’ posts

News

Kay Kay Menon was swimming in sea of unknown during 'Farzi' shoot

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US