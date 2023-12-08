Angad Bedi’s ‘Hi Nanna’ role is subtle nod to Salman Khan’s role in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Actor Angad Bedi, who makes his Telugu debut with ‘Hi Nanna’, will be seen playing the love interest of actress Mrunal Thakur and his role bears a striking resemblance to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s role in the iconic film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

‘Hi Nanna’, which is set to release in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, explores the nuances of love, sacrifice, and the greater good.

The subtle nod to the iconic character of Aman in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ adds a nostalgic touch to ‘Hi Nanna’, resonating with audiences across generations who hold a special place for the classic romance of the late 1990s.

Talking about the same, Angad said: “People will find a lot of similarity between the character I play of Arvind in ‘Hi Nanna’ and Aman which was played by Salman Bhai in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’. Though I don’t think one can draw comparisons to the great Salman bhai. But yeah that character does have similarities.”

He further mentioned: “When I even read the script it reminded me of Aman from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’. ‘Hi Nanna’ is a modern love story, but because ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’ is such an important film and changed the romance genre forever. Hence, ‘Hi Nanna’ in many ways will remind people of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’, especially my character Arvind. But yeah those are some big shoes to fill and I have earnestly given my best to the character of Arvind in the most honest way possible.”