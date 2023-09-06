scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anupam Kher announces 540th film titled ‘Calorie’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has commenced shooting for his 540th film titled ‘Calorie’. 

The actor revealed on social media that the film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara and is being shot in Amritsar and Montreal.

Kher took to Instagram, where he shared his turbaned look from the film. He also shared a picture with the director and the producer.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy to share that I have started the shoot of mv 540th proiect! #Calorie is an Canadian film directed b criticall acclaimed Canadian director #EishaMarjara and produced by #JoeBalass. The film is shot in Amritsar and Montreal! The script of this human tragedy tugged at my heart deeply. Some stories need to be told! #Caloriefilm #MagicOfCinema,” he captioned the images.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine War’, a medical thriller directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

It tells the true story of the development of Covaxin during the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The also film stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur in key roles.

After this, Kher will be seen in ‘The Signature’.

–IANS

dc/arm

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jungkook of BTS to co-headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
Next article
Rakesh Roshan celebrates 74th birthday along with 50 years of friendship with Jeetendra
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US