scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have a 'dance pe chance' in the gym

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shook-a-leg on Punjabi singer Shubh’s song ‘Elevated’ in a new video.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing along with her husband Virat in coordinated steps in the gym.

Virat is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with grey pants and a baseball cap. Anushka is seen in a printed shirt paired with ripped jeans. The end is with a blooper, where the actress bumps into the cricketer and he’s heard saying: “Aah.”

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress captions the video with “Dance Pe Chance,” a song which featured in her debut film with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen playing the role of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The film will be releasing on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not out yet.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Sivakarthikeyan’s fantasy entertainer ‘Ayalaan’ release announced
Next article
Nick Jonas trolled for staring at Priyanka Chopra’s cleavage
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'GROW with SAP' to empower mid-size companies in India's 'Techade'

Technology

GIGABYTE unveils new series of premium laptops in India

Technology

Fresh layoffs begin at Meta globally, technical employees most hit

Sports

'Rockstar' Hardik Pandya gave me the biggest headaches as England coach: Paul Collingwood

Technology

SpaceX's Starship successfully launched on first orbital test flight (Ld)

News

Raghav Juyal: When Salman Khan praises someone it's not scripted

News

Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with buddy Rochak Kohli for ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’

News

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma starrer ‘Dahaad’ premiere announced

Health & Lifestyle

Over 1 in 3 Americans live in areas with unhealthy air quality: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Green's unbeaten 64, Tilak's cameo power Mumbai to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

Anjali Tatrari roped in to play the female lead in 'Vanshaj'

News

‘Elemental’ to premiere at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

News

Talking to Sachin Pilgaonkar, Kapil Sharma goes down memory lane

News

Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge

Technology

Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News to be shut down

News

'Main sasural nahi jaaongi' singer Pamela, widow of Yash Chopra, passes away at 74

Sports

AIFF makes amendments in regulations on status and transfer of players

Health & Lifestyle

Ayush sector all set to provide efficient, holistic, affordable and quality health services through 'Ayush Grid' and AI

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US