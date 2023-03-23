scorecardresearch
Ashwini Kalsekar: Comedy is a very serious business

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Ashwini Kalsekar, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released streaming series ‘Pop Kaun’, feels the comedy genre is very technical and rests heavily on an actor’s timing.

Elaborating on the same, she said, “I think comedy is a very serious business, and you need to do every scene very seriously so that people can laugh. I feel it’s very technical. I really follow my director’s instructions. And acting is all about reacting. So when you have legends in front of you, you automatically react.”

The show stars bigwigs of the comedy worlds like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla and Late Satish Kaushik along with Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever.

The actress further mentioned, “I just follow my script and my dialogues, I follow my co-actors. I wait for their dialogues, their reactions so that I can emote and I can react, so that’s how I prepare myself.”

Produced by Yam Productions, created and directed by Farhad, ‘Pop Kaun’ is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

aa/uk/

