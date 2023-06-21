scorecardresearch
Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: You loved being a father more than being an actor

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan has remembered his late father-star Irrfan Khan and penned a long note for him.

Babil took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Irrfan holding a trophy at the 8th Asian Film Awards in 2014.

He wrote: “Those eyes that watch a validation which you have already explored to spiritually absorb through internal means rather than the external illusions of self-worth, I’d blame your stubborn determination of committing a lifetime to transcending from innate survival instincts to a journey engraved in cultivating your creative ‘intuitions’, through means greater than ‘understanding and intellect’, and yet in your actions towards the compulsion of celebrity you were truthfully eager to live your/the physical experience of the very ironic phenomenon; as if even with the awareness of what was going to happen, you believed in the uncertainties of the known.”

“And that for me is the seemingly unachievable mantle I want to hold in relation to the craft of acting; to be aware that a story might have a systematically planned narrative but the magic is the ability to create (through surrender) within the mechanics of artificiality, I want that enlightenment of process so dear in my palms.”

“I miss when you used to look at Ayaan and I with that glint in your eye as if nothing else existed, even after you had achieved more than a man could ask from himself, just in those moments I realised you loved being a father more than being an actor, and imagine that after being the best actor in the world.”

“It makes me feel like I didn’t value your concern enough. I miss our laughter baba.”

Irrfan passed away aged 53 in April, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayaan.

