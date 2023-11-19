Badshah feeds 500 underprivileged children on b'day, pledges to donate Rs 10 lakh

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) To celebrate his 38th birthday, rapper Badshah made his special day meaningful by feeding 500 underprivileged.

Badshah collaborated with social impact organisation Feeding India. He was spotted spending close to two hours at Rishi Valmiki Eco School in Goregaon, an educational institute for lower income groups supported by Feeding India under Poshan to Pathshala programme.

Badshah said: “I’m grateful to Feeding India for giving me an opportunity to celebrate my birthday in a more meaningful manner.”

“I am committed to working towards combating malnutrition but I will also encourage the youth to become catalysts for change and make India malnutrition-free.”

During his interaction with the children, he highlighted the crucial role of nutrition in overall wellbeing and actively participated in the distribution of homemade lunch consisting of rajma rice and fruits to over 500 children.

Additionally, he also pledged to make a donation of 10 lakh to the school besides cutting a mammoth cake and joining the kids on a performance on his radio superhit ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’.

The collaboration will solidify the 38-year-old musician’s to being a Poshan Champion, working towards eradication of hunger and malnutrition and amplify Feeding India’s long-term vision to make India malnutrition-free. In the recent past, the 4th most followed Indian artist on Spotify, Badshah has associated with Tata Memorial Hospital and Dharavi Dream Project for humanitarian projects and has been an active campaigner of women and children led causes.

Since joining hands with Zomato in 2019, Feeding India has served 15 crore plus meals, spanning over 25 plus cities through collaborations with credible NGOs and government partners.

Feeding India’s community mobilisation programme began last year via the Feeding India Concert headlined by Post Malone that helped inspire 30,000 youth to lead positive change. Commemorating its one-year milestone, the program now spans over 40 chapters nationwide, each with dedicated volunteer’s aka Poshan Champions.

Vishal Kumar, Head, Feeding India stated: “Supporting Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for action to make eradication of malnutrition a Jan Andolan, we are committed to strengthen our volunteer network. By working together with recognised voices, it becomes easier to amplify our message, reach a wider audience and inspire more people to join the movement to eradicate malnutrition. We are grateful to Badshah for his support as a Poshan Champion.”

He added: “Going forward we will continue to focus on community mobilisation and collaboration with artists to have a deeper impact and great influence to champion this cause.”

