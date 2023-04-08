scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Brad Pitt let elderly neighbour live in his house rent-free until his death

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt allowed an elderly neighbour to live rent-free in his Los Angeles mansion.

The 59-year-old ‘Fight Club’ star purchased his home in the Los Feliz area back in 1994 for reportedly $1.7 million and he started snapping up neighbouring properties whenever they came up for sale so he could build a large estate – but after buying one house belonging to a widower named John in his early 90s, Brad struck a deal to allow the man to stay in the house rent-free until his death aged 105, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The story was revealed by ‘Elvira: Mistress of the Dark’ star Cassandra Peterson who sold the original home to Brad. “I think there were like 22 houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up he bought one,” she told people.com.

“He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there. I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died. It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105.” Cassandra went on to joke, “I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now.”

The actress became Brad’s neighbour by buying another house nearby after selling him the original property and she told the publication they often enjoyed friendly chats and she once almost fainted when she spotted him working out shirtless in his garage.

Pitt sold off his LA estate last month in a deal said to be worth around $40 million.

He previously lived there with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their children prior to the couple’s split in 2016. He bought four surrounding properties to make up his estate which boasted a skate park, tennis court, a koi pond, and several swimming pools.

At the time of the sale, a source told Etonline.com: “Brad Pitt has sold his Los Feliz home for around the asking price of $40 million. The deal was done off-market.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

News

Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

Sports

IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

News

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

News

Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi

Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody

News

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

News

Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

News

‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US