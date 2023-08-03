scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Diane Kruger to be feted with Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Fest

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, August 3 (IANS) Actress Diane Kruger, known for ‘Troy’, ‘Inglorious Basterds’, ‘National Treasure’ among many more, is set to receive the Golden Eye Award at the 2023 edition of Zurich Film Festival.

Her role in Fatih Akin’s ‘In the Fade’, as a victim of neo-Nazi violence seeking bloody revenge, won her the best actress prize in Cannes in 2017. More recently, she starred in Neil Jordan’s 1930s-set crime thriller ‘Marlowe’ alongside Liam Neeson. The film screened in Zurich in 2022.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, announcing the honour, Zurich Film Festival artistic director Christian Jungen said: “Diane Kruger is one of cinema’s most versatile character actresses. She not only becomes wholly absorbed in each and every role she takes on, but also imparts her characters with great depth.”

“In addition to her powerful charisma, she possesses the rare ability to captivate audiences with her irresistible, somewhat enigmatic aura…For these reasons, we are truly delighted to be welcoming Diane Kruger back to Zurich and presenting her with the Golden Eye for her services to cinema,” the statement further read.

In response to getting the award, Kruger said: “Thank you, Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful recognition. I’m honored and proud to be part of the impressive list of past honorees. I look forward to return to Zurich and celebrate with all of you in October.”

Kruger will accept her Golden Eye award on October 2, 2023 and present her new feature film ‘Visions’ from director Yann Gozlan who also directed the film ‘Black Box’. The French drama follows Estelle, an airline captain (Kruger), who risks her perfect life with her husband Guillaume (Mathieu Kassovitz) when she falls in love with a woman and starts an intense affair.

‘Visions’ will have its international premiere in Zurich with the Festival to be held in September 8, 2023 and running all the way up till October 8, 2023.

–IANS

anv/kvd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Australian Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Rajawat storm into quarters; Mithun Manjunath ousted
Next article
Did Nitin Desai plan his suicide? Doubts nag close associates
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Lionel Messi sends Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

News

Aishwarya Sharma's confidence put to test in KKK's 'Relay Week'

News

Microphone thrown by Cardi B gets nearly $100K bid at auction

News

Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela set the dance floor on fire in 'Main Peeche Peeche'

Sports

Don't think captains have understood wrist spin bowling as well as they should've: Ian Chappell on lack of leg-spinners in Australia

News

Did Nitin Desai plan his suicide? Doubts nag close associates

Sports

Australian Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Rajawat storm into quarters; Mithun Manjunath ousted

Technology

Google News adds 2 new Indian languages to support news publishers

Technology

PC, laptop import restrictions to enable ease of doing business: ICEA

News

When Aishwarya Khare wore a 20-kg lehenga for a wedding sequence

Technology

IIT Mandi study sheds light on benefits of recycling end-of-life solar cells

News

Geeta Kapur on Shivanshu's act on IBD: 'I felt like I'll find a sona munda in Punjab'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Sandra Bullock's romance with Bryan Randall hit shaky ground

News

'Scream VII' in works with Christopher Landon taking over reigns

Technology

Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network

News

Faria Abdullah's tattoo helped her bag lead part in 'The Jengaburu Curse'

Technology

New Philips soundbar with wireless subwoofer launches in India

Sports

India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US