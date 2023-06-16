scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Dino Morea's phone goes dead at Mumbai airport, seeks help from paparazzi

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Dino Morea, best known for his roles in films such as ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’, ‘Raaz’ and ‘Solo’, recently found himself in a difficult spot when he was stranded at the Mumbai Airport with no battery in his phone.

The actor was rescued at the last moment by the paparazzi, when one of the media photographers handed Dino his phone and helped him get in touch with the actor’s driver.

Thanking the media for their assistance, Dino took to his social media and said: “Thank you for the phone.”

Known to have a typically friendly demeanour and a good relationship with the media and paparazzi, his post began doing rounds on social media, and quickly gained traction, receiving an outpour of likes, comments, and shares from his fans and followers.Most recently, Dino Morea was seen in the Telugu spy action flick ‘Agent’ and is currently scheduled to shoot the Malayalam film ‘Bandra’.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Eminem walks daughter Alaina down the aisle decked with 2,000 white roses
Next article
Shane Warne miniseries actors injured while filming bedroom scene
This May Also Interest You
News

Shane Warne miniseries actors injured while filming bedroom scene

News

Eminem walks daughter Alaina down the aisle decked with 2,000 white roses

News

'Vanshaj' actor Akshay Anand says the show offers valuable lesson about trust

News

Hina Khan on 'Barsaat Aa Gayee': 'Tejasswi, Karan may have been better'

News

Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

News

B Praak dedicates 'Sach Keh Raha Hai' to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant

Sports

Kynan, Bhowneesh and Rajeshwari ahead on Day One of Trap trials

Technology

Two key Twitter alternatives now launched on iOS

News

'Adipurush' actor Manohar Pandey describes the difficulty of playing Angad

Health & Lifestyle

Night owls more at risk of death due to alcohol, smoking: Study

News

Samuel L. Jackson wonders why he has 'never been to Wakanda'

Sports

Sports Ministry hikes by 66% boarding & lodging amount for athletes, team officials on foreign tours

News

Ishwak Singh of 'Rocket Boys' joins Vaani Kapoor in 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'

News

As 'Backbone' clocks 6 years, Harrdy Sandhu vows to bring more party anthems

Sports

India women's cricket team to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in July: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Prayagraj to get new film museum

Lyrics

Amaal Mallik – Mohabbat Song Lyrics

Technology

Google launches 'Indian Languages Programme' to support local news publishers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US